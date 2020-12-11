CPD Police Chief Brackney in running for position in Texas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney is one of seven finalists in the running for the police chief post in Dallas.
The Dallas Morning News reports Brackney was picked as a finalist out of 36 applicants and will receive an interview. Brackney is the only female officer in the running, and is one of only two candidates who work outside of Texas.
“We’re declining comment at this time, since the hiring process is ongoing,” Charlottesville Police Public Information Officer Tyler Hawn said in an email to NBC29. “Chief Brackney remains committed to serving this department and the greater Charlottesville community.”
