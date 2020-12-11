Charlottesville clean energy companies to help Dominion users save money in 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville clean energy companies want to help you save money on your electric bill. They are looking for candidates to try out new technology to save more power in 2021.
Starting in January, Dominion Energy is launching a “Time-Of-Use” pilot program where power will cost you more during peak hours and less during off-peak hours.
To help customers save energy and money efficiently, the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) and other clean technology companies are teaming up across Charlottesville.
“It’s a great opportunity to use technology that’s been used throughout the United States and other countries,” Chris Meyer, the executive director of LEAP said. “But this will be the first time it’s going to be able to be used here.”
Meyer’s team is partnering with the Charlottesville Renewable Energy Alliance, SunDay Solar, and Lumin to come up with the most energy and cost-efficient way to take advantage of this new time of use program.
“It’s a pretty cool opportunity to be the first movers in the cutting edge of things,” Meyer said. “We’ll be probably seeing this in the future no matter what, but those who are interested in trying to do that will make a bigger impact on things like the climate.”
Through collaboration, the companies have come up with a smart way to manipulate when they pull power from Dominion’s energy grid, using a battery pack to store it.
“They can take power from this system from the grid in the night, save it, and then use that for themselves during the peak period,” Meyer said. “That way, they can basically play the game better to an extent.”
Simply put, the system stores power from the grid during off-peak times that can then be used in the home during peak times or send it back to the grid.
“There’s a huge opportunity instead of paying a lot more for your power on your average rates, you’re actually using the power from earlier in the morning when the battery allows,” Meyer said.
Not all Dominion Energy customers will be able to participate in the new time-of-use program because it requires a smart meter.
“So they can track what’s happening we’re using it,” Meyer said. “That’s actually only available in certain parts of the state and Charlottesville was lucky to have most of those homes here deployed with smart meters.”
To sign up for this pilot program with Dominion, or take advantage of Charlottesville technology systems to save even more, click here to see if you qualify.
