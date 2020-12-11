Bowl game questions to be answered for ‘Hoos & Hokies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia and Virginia Tech will play for the Commonwealth Cup on Saturday night, as the ‘Hoos and Hokies face off in Blacksburg.
It’s the traditional end to the regular season, in a most non-traditional season.
The postseason, may also look a little different this year.
There is no minimum number of wins to become bowl eligible, as not everyone is playing the same number of games.
But there’s also no guarantee all the bowls will be played, as restrictions due to COVID-19 could force cancellations.
Boston College has already announced it would not accept a potential invitation to a bowl.
The decision on whether or not to play varies team to team, and player to player.
UVA senior safety Joey Blount says, “A bowl game is a high honor to take. I think with the season, and what everyone’s sacrificed, and been through, I would not mind spending Christmas with my family. Maybe being home for the holidays is definitely something I’m leaning more towards, not taking a bowl game.”
Virginia Tech senior defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt says, “If there’s a bowl game that we are going to get invited to, we want to play. There’s not a shot that we’re going to say no to playing. But at this moment, right now, all we’re focused on is UVA. If that’s the last game, it is what it is. If it’s not, great, but we’re ready to play UVA. Right now.”
The ‘Hoos and Hokies square off in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday at eight o’clock in Blacksburg.
