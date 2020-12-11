Bowl game questions to be answered for ‘Hoos & Hokies

Virginia Tech senior defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt says, “If there’s a bowl game that we are going to get invited to, we want to play. There’s not a shot that we’re going to say no to playing. But at this moment, right now, all we’re focused on is UVA. If that’s the last game, it is what it is. If it’s not, great, but we’re ready to play UVA. Right now.”