Albemarle County Public Schools adds pickup meal program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is expanding its school meal service.
It’s adding multiple pickup locations across the county beginning Monday.
The school pickup meal program will allow families who’s children are not learning inside school buildings to grab lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day.
This will be in addition to the school bus meal delivery program.
Here are the locations and times for the pickup meal program:
Northern Feeder Pattern Pickup Locations:
Albemarle High School (covered patio across from the stadium): 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
Sutherland Middle School (front-right walkway entrance): 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Woodbrook Elementary School (bus loop behind the school): 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Southern Feeder Pattern Pickup Locations:
Monticello High School (front walkway near the auditorium): 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
Stone-Robinson Elementary School (bus loop at the front school entrance): 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Scottsville Elementary School (outside area at entrance to dining room): 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Western Feeder Pattern Pickup Location:
Western Albemarle High School (front walkway near the dining area): 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.