What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold and seasonal start, get ready for warmer temperatures. High pressure is expected to keep our region dry the next few days.Temperatures will warm into the 60s by late week into the weekend. Enjoy the warm up, our pattern will turn a little colder next week. A few scattered showers will move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Have a great and sage day,
Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, late shower, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Early shower, clearing, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
