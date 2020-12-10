UVA women’s basketball falls 71-55 in ACC opener against Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost 71-55 against undefeated Clemson in its ACC opener on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.
The loss drops the Cavaliers to 0-4 on the season.
UVA only had seven, healthy players available for the game against the Tigers.
Clemson played thirteen different players, and ten of them played at least ten minutes, and UVA head coach Tina Thompson says that wore down the ‘Hoos.
“They play a lot of people, and we don’t have a lot of people to play,” says Thompson. “So the fact that our kids didn’t fold, and they continued to fight, it’s a product of what we talked about daily, and what we’re teaching them, and how we’re building them.”
Sophomore guard Amandine Toi says, “It was tough, but I think we stick together as a group. You have to face it. We have to push through it, and that’s what we did.”
Toi scored a career-high 23 points for the ‘Hoos, including five 3-pointers.
Virginia will be back in action on Sunday at Florida State.
