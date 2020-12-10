U.S. Senator Tim Kaine hopeful for a COVID-19 relief package

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said Congress needs to negotiate a COVID-19 relief package for the country, and he would object to leaving Washington for the holiday season until lawmakers get the job done.
“Last night, the White House put a plan on the table that was a slightly different plan, but the price tag was remarkably similar. the bi-partisan proposal we’re working on here is $908 billion. The White House put a plan on the table that’s about $916 billion,” Kaine said. “Again, the details are different, but when you have everybody talking about sort of the top-line number, usually that’s a good sign”.
Kaine says one sticking point between Republicans and Democrats focuses on how much money state and local governments should get.
He claims Democrats are interested in a higher amount than Republicans are.
