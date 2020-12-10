Thomas Jefferson Health District coordinating first wave of vaccines, planning public vaccination events

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is preparing to help coordinate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week. Even still, the district says steps like masking and distancing are here to stay for the months to come.
It’s a new phase for the TJHD, one that many see as the beginning of the end of the fight against coronavirus, but the district says even as the vaccine distribution begins, we can’t lose sight of other response efforts.
“I wouldn’t even say there’s a light yet,” TJHD Emergency Coordinator Jessica Coughlin said. “It’s not to be pessimistic: we are still climbing the mountain.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Coughlin has been the TJHD ‘point person’ fighting COVID-19.
“I am also our community testing manager and our mass vaccination manager. So, I do have a couple of different hats right now,” Coughlin explained.
The TJHD has a key role to play in the vaccination effort, serving as a link between the Virginia Department of Health and the hospitals administering the first wave of vaccines.
“Right now we’re in full planning mode, getting ready to work on getting the healthcare personnel vaccinated, and then leading into the essential employees and eventually the general population,” Coughlin said.
While distribution will run through hospital health systems to start, future distributions will include pharmacies, both large chains and locally owned. It will also feature the health district itself.
“We do have plans to, eventually when it becomes a more widely distributed vaccine, to offer the drive-thru clinics sort of like flu,” Coughlin explained.
Until then, and until enough people have been vaccinated, the new normal is here to stay.
“Until we can get those numbers at a very consistent level, percent positivity, case incident rate per 100,000 individuals, we’re still going to be doing all of the mitigation efforts of the face masks and the hand sanitizing and teleworking,” Coughlin said.
Several locally-owned pharmacies say they do plan to participate in the vaccination process. It is something they’re still working out and they likely will not be able to offer the vaccines themselves until some point next year.
