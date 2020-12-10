Pleasant and Milder Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder Friday and we hold onto this December warmth into the weekend. High pressure moving offshore and the jet stream north of us, will keep us with above average temperatures through the weekend. While the weekend will still remain mild, ahead of the next front and storm system, it appears late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, we will see a few light showers. Currently, not much rain expected, under a tenth of an inch.