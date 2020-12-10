Pleasant and Milder Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder Friday and we hold onto this December warmth into the weekend. High pressure moving offshore and the jet stream north of us, will keep us with above average temperatures through the weekend. While the weekend will still remain mild, ahead of the next front and storm system, it appears late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, we will see a few light showers. Currently, not much rain expected, under a tenth of an inch.
Next week will turn chilly with temperatures at or below average and the weather pattern more active with some storms. One passing to our south early Monday looks to bring us a chilly rain, mainly in the morning. While trending dry for Tuesday, next Wednesday another storm may impact the Mid-Atlantic region with some snow and or rain. Something to watch over the next several days.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, not to cold, patchy fog possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows near 50 with some rain showers Saturday night into early Sunday.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday: Morning rain showers, possible snow shower, mainly south. Variable clouds chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Snow and or rain developing, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
