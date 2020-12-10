Police investigating shooting at Motel 6 in Harrisonburg and a police chase on I-81

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 12:08 p.m.) — Officials report there were no injuries to the suspect or law enforcement during the pursuit.
A WHSV viewer sent this video of the chase passing through Woodstock:
(UPDATE 12:03 p.m.) — According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, a woman was shot in the head at the Motel 6 in Harrisonburg. Currently, her condition is unknown.
The suspect in the shooting investigation fled the scene in a U-Haul. Officials say he is currently at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, but his injuries are unknown. According to police, the alleged shooting incident and the police chase are connected.
The Harrisonburg Police Department will continue to investigate the alleged shooting incident and are currently on the scene in Woodstock.
(ORIGINAL STORY 11:26 a.m.) — WHSV is working to get more information on an incident Thursday morning that started in Harrisonburg, then carried into Rockingham County and Shenandoah County.
Virginia State Police are currently investigating the situation with the help of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Here’s what we know so far: Police are currently investigating an incident at the Motel 6 on South Main Street. We also know a suspect in a box-truck led law enforcement on a chase heading northbound on I-81.
VDOT cameras showed the suspect getting off of the interstate at Exit 269.
Central High School in Woodstock reports the central campus went into a modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution, which means the kids were not allowed outside. As of 11 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and school is back in session.
