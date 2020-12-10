Milder Through Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy sun with temperatures a little above average Thursday afternoon. A light south breeze will keep temperatures from getting as frosty cold as they were this morning.
Milder conditions ahead for Friday and this weekend. Tracking the progress of a developing storm system over the Four Corner’s region of the Southwest U.S. Ahead of this low pressure area will be a push of above average temperatures. Our fair weather friend, high pressure will keep us dry through Saturday.
A few rain showers are likely Saturday night into early Sunday. Not a lot of rain expected. Just enough to dampen the ground.
Watching for a weak weather disturbance to pass by mainly over southern sections. A little snow and rain possible.
Dry on Tuesday.
Some more snow and rain possible next Wednesday.
Thursday afternoon: Hazy sun with highs in the 50s.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a light south breeze. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Mild with highs in the lower 60s. Lows near 50 with some rain showers Saturday night into early Sunday.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday: Early snow/rain shower, mainly south. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs near 50. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Wet snow and rain developing. Highs in the 30s and 40s.
