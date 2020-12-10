Many upset about late start to Albemarle schools’ winter sports season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers, parents and students all weighed in Thursday night at the Albemarle School Board’s meeting regarding the delay of the winter sports season.
Albemarle schools recently decided to postpone the start of their winter season until early January despite the Virginia High School League receiving approval for a start this month.
Many who spoke to the board during public comment strongly disagreed with the decision.
“While cases of COVID-19 are rising around the country, Albemarle county has been doing a great job keeping the virus as controlled as possible,” Luca Tesoriere, a junior at Western Albemarle High School, and varsity basketball player, said. “I think the decision to postpone winter sports is not fair to the athletes in the county. Many surrounding counties in our district are playing winter sports. Those counties who have decided to postpone games are still allowing their athletes to practice.”
“I feel that athletic and academic shutdowns across the country have been promoted more by hysteria and politics than by what science and experience clearly tell us,” Ned Hardy, a community member from the Whitehall district, said.
The school board also received a planning update for Stage 4 of the return to school plan, which is another hybrid model. When ACPS might enter Stage 4 is unclear and dependent on COVID-19 trends, which just prompted Governor Ralph Northam to introduce several new COVID restrictions early Thursday.
