Fellini’s Restaurant announces it will close for good Dec. 19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fellini’s Restaurant says it will close its doors for good Saturday, December 19.
The Charlottesville restaurant made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 10.
The post says in part, “This is the hardest decision we have ever had to make”. It goes on to mention numerous attempts to try to curb the hardships felt by the COVID-19 pandemic, going on to say, “we literally tried EVERYTHING.”
Owner and Chef Chris Humphrey says there just isn’t enough business to sustain the restaurant any longer.
“Coming into January-February ,which are really slow months to begin with, and with the possibility of further shutdowns, lack of customers, lack of business, I don’t see how it is sustainable,” Humphrey said.
Fellini’s Restaurant, located right off the Downtown Mall, has been part of Charlottesville since the 1980s. After closing in 1994, it reopened in 2004 as Fellini’s #9. In 2017 it was purchased by Chris and Sarah Humphrey. It has also been a home to live local music for many years.
