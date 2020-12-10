Crozet ice cream shop holds competition ahead of UVA-Va. Tech rivalry football game

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Crozet Creamery in Crozet is hopping on board the hoopla of the UVA-Virginia Tech Commonwealth Clash football game this week by having their own competition, the Creamery Clash.
The creamery, located in the Piedmont Place in downtown Crozet, asks customers to choose between HOOnilla or HOKIEnilla in a deliciously fun way for fans to show their loyalties.
The annual competition started four years ago as a fun way for the group of owners, which represent alma maters from both schools, to celebrate the rivalry with the community.
“So we do two flavors, two vanilla flavors, each colored with the school colors. And first one to sell out wins the competition, which typically involves the losing side team taking pictures with the other teams gear on,” Erik Schetlick, operator and “cream weaver” at Crozet Creamery, said.
They started selling the flavors December 9. Schetlick says its an even heat now with just a about a pan each having been sold already.
The Crozet Creamery invites you to come choose and pick up a pint of your favorite flavor in time to watch the football game at 8 p.m. Saturday, December 12. And hurry, these two flavors are for a limited time only. First flavor to sell out wins the Creamery Clash.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.