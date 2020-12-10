Charlottesville police refute racial profiling allegations, release body camera footage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney is asking a city church minister to apologize. The minister sent a letter that circulated on social media accusing CPD of racially profiling a church member in October, but Brackney says it is not true.
In a press conference Thursday, Brackney called the letter race-baiting and provided redacted body camera footage of the encounter. She said police responded to a 911 call, and the man was not stopped or surrounded as claimed.
CPD said the only thing true in the letter was that officers asked the man to walk another to way to church, and that was because he was on private property.
“This is all reckless, harmful and a divisive approach to this incident and the way we are here in Charlottesville,” said Chief Brackney.
Chief Brackney also revealed the man sent a letter to the department saying claims circulated online were false, and provided an excerpt of that letter.
NBC29 did speak to the minister of the church who sent the original letter, who said she is disappointed with the police response.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as available.
