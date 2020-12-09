Waynesboro man arrested on child pornography possession warrants

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro man was arrested on possession of child pornography charges on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
According to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department, officials received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a computer user in Waynesboro was downloading child pornography in November.
Waynesboro police launched an investigation, and as a result, a search warrant was executed at the residence of 49-year-old Eugene Lewis Rankin Jr. in the 200 block of South Delphine Ave.
During the execution of the search warrant, several pieces of electronic equipment were seized for forensic examination. Officials say hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered on the devices.
Rankin Jr. was arrested after the 26 warrants were issued, and was taken before the state magistrate for a bond hearing, according to the release.
He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond by the state magistrate.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.