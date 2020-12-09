Waynesboro: Amazon to lease former Kmart site

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Amazon will be using the former Kmart in Waynesboro as a delivery station sometime next year.
“The addition of the Amazon Delivery Station to the Waynesboro economy is encouraging for our city and citizens,” Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said in a news release Wednesday, December 9. “We welcome Amazon to the community. We appreciate their commitment to our area and the job opportunities for our citizens.”
The Kmart store at 2712 West Main Street closed in late 2018 as part of a nationwide restructuring.
“Transformation of this former retail building into a vital ecommerce facility is important to the city as we rebuild our economy and prepare for the future. We are looking forward to working with the Amazon team to open the station”, Economic Development and Tourism Director Greg Hitchin said.
Waynesboro says details about employment opportunities will be announced at a later time.
