Virginia woman wins $200,000 while buying snack for pet lizard

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia woman from Henry County won $200,000 while buying her pet lizard a snack.
Charlene Goad went to a nearby store to pick up worms for her pet lizard named George.
After finding out the store didn’t have worms in stock, Goad’s husband spotted the Virginia Lottery tickets for sale as they were exiting the building.
“He said the green seven just kept popping out at him,” Goad told Virginia Lottery officials.
Goad’s husband bought four Jewel 7s. While in the car scratching the tickets off, Goad discovered one of the tickets was a $200,000 winner.
“I said, ‘It’s not real! I don’t believe it!’”, Goad recalled. She had become the sixth person to win the top prize in Jewel 7s (game #1773).
Four more $200,000 tickets remain unclaimed.
The winning ticket was bought at Fas Mart, located at 5975 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett. Prizes range from $5 to $200,000.
