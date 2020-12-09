Virginia basketball pauses all team activities due to COVID-19 issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team has paused all basketball-related activities, due to COVID-19 issues in the program.
The Cavaliers made the announcement on Wednesday evening.
They will miss at least two games, as Sunday’s game against William & Mary has been postponed, joining the showdown against Michigan State, which was called off late Tuesday night.
ACC protocol has basketball players tested three times per week, on non-consecutive days, and there are also symptom and temperature checks at the venue.
Three games in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge were postponed on Wednesday, due to COVID-19.
Duke was able to play its game in the Challenge but Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski says schools aren’t getting enough information from the sport’s leaders.
“I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” says Krzyzewski. “Everyone is concerned. We’re just plowing through this. I know the NCAA is worried about the end game. They’re not as worried about the game we’re playing right now.”
Virginia’s game against Wake Forest on December 16th was previously postponed, due to COVID-19 issues with the Demon Deacons, which means UVA’s next scheduled game is December 19th against Villanova at Madison Square Garden.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.