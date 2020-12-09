Va. allocates $100 million Rebuild VA economic recovery fund

“Rebuild VA has been a critical lifeline for thousands of small businesses and nonprofits that are grappling with the ongoing public health crisis and the resulting economic fallout,” said Governor Northam in the release. “Federal support was vital to establishing this program and mitigating the impacts of the pandemic on our economy, but we continue to face tremendous challenges with the virus surging across our country. Now, Congress must come together and quickly pass a bipartisan relief package that includes additional support for struggling families and businesses.”