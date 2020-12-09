UVA receiver Ra’Shaun Henry ready for rivalry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team is scheduled to play its biggest rival this weekend, as the Cavaliers travel south to take on Virginia Tech on Saturday.
UVA ended Tech’s fifteen-game winning streak in the series last year, as the ‘Hoos beat the Hokies 39-30 at Scott Stadium.
Senior receiver Ra’Shaun Henry was not a part of the win.
The graduate transfer was playing at Saint Francis last season, where the Red Flash were worried about beating in-state rival Robert Morris.
Henry says, “Before coming here, I didn’t have too much information about the V-Tech vs. UVA rivalry. This summer, everything was ‘Beat Tech,’ so I started to get a little glimpse as to what that actually means.”
Henry only has six catches for the ‘Hoos this season, but the first four all went for touchdowns.
The first time he was tackled all year, was on a 29-yard reception in the home finale last week, and he says there was some pressure to keep the streak going.
“Kinda, to be honest, yes,” says Henry. “I caught it, and I was looking to score. I didn’t know it, I actually watched it on film, and (Terrell) Jana got that block, and I missed it.”
Virginia and Virginia Tech are scheduled to kickoff on Saturday at eight o’clock in Blacksburg.
