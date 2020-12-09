UVA basketball postpones much anticipated Michigan State game in light of COVID-19 issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball team was supposed to be squaring off against 4th ranked Michigan State Wednesday night in one of college basketball’s most highly anticipated games of the season. However, the game was postponed late Tuesday night due to COVID-19 issues within UVA’s program.
This was supposed to be the first match up against Michigan State in five years, a redemption game that ‘Hoos fans had circled on the calendar for months. The last time both teams hit the court in 2015, when 7th ranked MSU upset #2 UVA during the second round of March Madness.
Now, it is unclear if and when it could be rescheduled, and if UVA will even step foot on the court at all in the next week. The Cavaliers announced the status of the William and Mary game on Sunday is unknown.
NBC29 reached out to the UVA Athletics Department, asking for details about the current COVID-19 situation, specifically about contact tracing, the number of team cases, and testing protocols.
They declined all requests. NBC29 also reached out to university spokespersons and did not hear back.
Virginia is now one of four ACC teams dealing with coronavirus struggles, along with Wake Forest, NC State, and Louisville.
Sixty-four college basketball games were set to tip-off on Wednesday, but 12 of them have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.
According to ACC medical protocols, basketball is considered a high-risk transmission sport so the team must get tested for the virus three times a week.
It is still unclear when the Michigan State game could be rescheduled as both teams have several conference match ups on the horizon in the coming weeks.
