Somerset roundabout in Orange Co. completed

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Construction of the roundabout at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 231 in Orange County finished on-time December 7.
Construction started in March 2020. The single-lane roundabout reportedly cost around $1.8 million to construct.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, approximately 3,800 vehicles use Rt. 20 daily. The traffic count on Rt. 231 is about 1,200 vehicles per day.
Twenty-six crashes occurred at this intersection between 2010 to 201, resulting in 32 injuries.
VDOT says the roundabout will improve safety at the Old Somerset intersection. Roundabouts are safer than stop-controlled intersection because traffic can continually and efficiently flow through the intersection and vehicle operating speeds are lower.
