Milder Days Ahead for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will continue to warm the rest of the week, as high pressure drifts offshore and the jet stream lifts north. Sunshine and daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday and upper 50s to even some low 60s Friday. While the weekend will still remain mild, ahead of the next front and storm system, we will see rain chances, especially late Saturday through Sunday morning. The timing may change, however. Early next week, turns chilly and we could possibly see some more showers.