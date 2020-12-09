Milder Days Ahead for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will continue to warm the rest of the week, as high pressure drifts offshore and the jet stream lifts north. Sunshine and daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday and upper 50s to even some low 60s Friday. While the weekend will still remain mild, ahead of the next front and storm system, we will see rain chances, especially late Saturday through Sunday morning. The timing may change, however. Early next week, turns chilly and we could possibly see some more showers.
Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonable.lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Turning cloudy, some late day rain. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.
Sunday: Mainly AM rain. Variable clouds. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. ( Rain may return). Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. Highs upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.