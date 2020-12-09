Kiki Jefferson scores 23; JMU women defeat George Washington 79-69

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kiki Jefferson scored a career-high and game-high 23 points, and the James Madison women’s basketball team defeated George Washington 79-69 on Wednesday in Harrisonburg.
The sophomore made 6-of-9 shots from the field, including two three-pointers, and she hit 9-of-10 free throws.
Freshman Peyton McDaniel scored 19 points, while Jamia Hazell had 11 points, with a season-high tying five rebounds, and two steals.
James Madison (4-1) returns to action at West Virginia on Sunday.
