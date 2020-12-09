Health department asking local providers to fill out COVID-19 vaccine survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is calling on local healthcare providers to fill out a survey to help get as many frontline workers vaccinated for the coronavirus as possible.
The survey is for the health department to see how many in the district are eligible for the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“If you have admin staff who don’t have any patient interaction, they do no qualify in this first group. It’s only for those who are doing face-to-face patient care,” TJHD Emergency Manager Jessica Coughlin said.
The survey is not for long-term care facilities, assisted-living facilities, and first responders as those groups have already been accounted for.
The deadline to submit the survey is by close of business Thursday, December 10.
