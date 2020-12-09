Gradual warming trend

Unsettled Sunday

By David Rogers | December 9, 2020 at 7:41 AM EST - Updated December 9 at 7:41 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southern wind has returned to our region, marking the start of a impressive warm-up. Mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries have developed across parts of the area, but no accumulation is expected. As temperatures slowly warm, we could reach the low 60s by this Weekend. our next chance for showers will be Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun with early flurries, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: partly sunny, late shower, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: around 40

Monday: Partly sunny, stray early shower, High: low 50s...low: low 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50....Low: low 30s

