Gradual warming trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southern wind has returned to our region, marking the start of a impressive warm-up. Mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries have developed across parts of the area, but no accumulation is expected. As temperatures slowly warm, we could reach the low 60s by this Weekend. our next chance for showers will be Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun with early flurries, High: around 50
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: partly sunny, late shower, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: around 40
Monday: Partly sunny, stray early shower, High: low 50s...low: low 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50....Low: low 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.