Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA lowering adoption fees in effort to empty the shelter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is spreading holiday hope for four-legged friends in need of a home. It is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation to clear the shelter ahead of the holidays.
This year, the SPCA is highlighting cat adoptions. The shelter has about 200 cats in house and 300 in foster care. Adoption fees for all felines 4 months and older are only $25.
“So far this year, we’ve adopted out 3,422 animals which is a record for us,” CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter said. “It looks like we’re going to exceed the total number of animals ever adopted in the history of the organization this year, so it’s fantastic.”
For every kitty somebody adopts through December 13, the Bissell Pet Foundation will grant the SPCA $50 to help save more animals. You have to make an appointment to adopt.
