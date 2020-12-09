Albemarle County and Charlottesville police chiefs share policing efforts and future changes in joint discussion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County’s police chiefs answered tough questions about deescalation tactics, implicit bias training, and community engagement in a virtual Senior Statesmen of Virginia meeting Wednesday.
Charlottesville Police Chief Rashall Brackney and Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz said they are focusing on things like transparency and accountability in their policing, and will be making some changes within the next few years.
For example, Brackney said come January of the next year, the department’s internal affairs complaints will list an outcome for anyone to view.
“It’'ll be very generic that says, instituted training, they were counseled, they were suspended, they were demoted. Whatever that is, that’ll start January 1st, adding that additional component,” Brackney said.
Lantz said there needs to be a plan in place for responding to calls that are either non-emergency or pertain to a mental health situation going forward.
“There are several things that we are required to do by law, but one of the things that’s coming down the pipe in the next two years is we are going to have to have a team that has a police officer, social services. We have to have a policy in place where they go out for some of these mental health calls and services and team approach,” Lantz said.
On Thursday, December 10, Brackney will speak at a press conference to talk about an alleged racial profiling incident on Rugby Road, which will be streamed on CPD’s social media sites and the city’s website streaming platform.
