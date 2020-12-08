Virginia’s McAuliffe to make gubernatorial bid official

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe expected to announce bid to get his old job back. (FILE)
By Associated Press | December 8, 2020 at 8:10 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 8:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Terry McAuliffe is apparently trying to get his old job back.

The former Virginia governor is set to announce a formal bid for governor Wednesday morning at an elementary school in Richmond. That is according to a McAuliffe aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the campaign.

McAuliffe, once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s, will enter an already crowded Democratic primary.

McAuliffe served as Virginia’s 72nd Governor for one four-year term from 2014 to 2018. Virginia law does not allow consecutive terms, but former governors can run for another term in a future election.

The governor’s race in Virginia will be one of the country’s marquee political contests next year, serving as a barometer of the public mood during President-elect Joe Biden’s first year in office.

NBC29 plans to speak with McAuliffe Wednesday.

