Virginia’s McAuliffe to make gubernatorial bid official

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Terry McAuliffe is apparently trying to get his old job back.
The former Virginia governor is set to announce a formal bid for governor Wednesday morning at an elementary school in Richmond. That is according to a McAuliffe aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the campaign.
McAuliffe, once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s, will enter an already crowded Democratic primary.
McAuliffe served as Virginia’s 72nd Governor for one four-year term from 2014 to 2018. Virginia law does not allow consecutive terms, but former governors can run for another term in a future election.
The governor’s race in Virginia will be one of the country’s marquee political contests next year, serving as a barometer of the public mood during President-elect Joe Biden’s first year in office.
NBC29 plans to speak with McAuliffe Wednesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
