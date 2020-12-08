TJHD sees the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health received startling COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend, and the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) says now’s the time to avoid any indoor gatherings.
“On Saturday, we had 106 cases reported, and on Sunday we had 103 cases reported. Monday we had 90 cases reported,” TJHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said.
TJHD believes indoor gatherings are to blame for recent surges in coronavirus cases.
“We have seen quite a big increase in our COVID cases in the community. Many of these cases are from social, small family gatherings. Some of them are related to Thanksgiving and other gatherings, like birthday parties,” Goodman said.
TJHD saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day Saturday, December 5.
“We are actually right now dealing with the largest case capacity we’ve had thus far, so we think we’re entering the worst phase of the pandemic that we’ve experienced throughout the entire last nine months in our health district, “Goodman said.
With more holidays around the corner, Goodman says now is the time to heed the warning and avoid gathering with others outside of your household.
“We’re worried in general about the number of cases that are coming through right now and what case numbers will look like after Christmas and other winter holidays,” Goodman said.
With nearly 300 cases reported in just three days, Goodman warns that more is to be expected.
“We anticipate it could get even worse as people head into the cold season and colder holidays, and so we want people to be extra cautious,” she said.
The Thomas Jefferson Health Department will be increasing testing before and after Christmas, and recommends calling ahead to make an appointment before going for a COVID test at these sites.
