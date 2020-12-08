Some Clouds to Start Wednesday. Gradual Warming Trend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another cold night with lows in the 20s. A disturbance passing through Wednesday morning will bring more clouds, then some clearing. A very small chance of a few flurries with the clouds Wednesday morning. Temperatures will gradually warm for the late week, as high pressure drifts offshore and the jet stream lifts back north. High temperatures by Friday in the upper 50s to near 60. Dry weather days expected through the end of the week. The next storm system will approach this weekend to bring rain. The timing may change, but currently, late Saturday into at least Sunday morning.