Some Clouds to Start Wednesday. Gradual Warming Trend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another cold night with lows in the 20s. A disturbance passing through Wednesday morning will bring more clouds, then some clearing. A very small chance of a few flurries with the clouds Wednesday morning. Temperatures will gradually warm for the late week, as high pressure drifts offshore and the jet stream lifts back north. High temperatures by Friday in the upper 50s to near 60. Dry weather days expected through the end of the week. The next storm system will approach this weekend to bring rain. The timing may change, but currently, late Saturday into at least Sunday morning.
Tonight: Clear early, then clouds increase. Cold. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday: Morning clouds - few flurries possible. Then sunshine returns. Highs around 50. Lows low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Turning cloudy, some late day rain. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.
Sunday: Mainly AM rain. Variable clouds. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. ( Rain may return). Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs upper 40s.
