Recent violence in Charlottesville sparks community concern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville has had four shootings over the last five weeks, leaving many concerned and alarmed.
After two ‘ambush-style’ shootings within about a mile of each other, community activist Don Gathers says tensions are running high and many are afraid.
He believes there should be a stronger push from police to be transparent and get the community involved, but adds the community itself should rise up as well.
“The leaders of the faith-based community need to have this as a discussion and forefront of what, if anything, can be done,” Gathers said. “All community leaders and all community organizations need to realize we all have a stake in this, this is our community and we need to do whatever we can to protect it.”
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers, the anonymous tip line, at (434) 977-4000. There is a $1,000 reward available for information leading to an arrest in relation to these cases.
