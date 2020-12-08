New CARES Spending Deadline Frustrates Greene County

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s administrator says an order memo Tuesday from the state’s Secretary of Finance regarding CARES Act spending came as a total shock.
Mark Taylor told supervisors Tuesday night that without any prior notice, Secretary Aubrey Lane said CARES act money had to be spent by January 15th, 2021.
While CARES Act money already had to be committed by the end of the year, Taylor says those funds had to be spent within 90 days after that, until Tuesday’s surprise order memo.
Taylor says the unexpected 74 day shortening of time has staff scrambling to get the funds committed.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.