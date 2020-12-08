Lynchburg family asks for governor to intervene in parole decision

Since parole was abolished about 25 years ago, the remaining offenders that are eligible for discretionary parole are generally convicted of serious offenses. These are very difficult cases and the Parole Board does not take lightly the responsibility to ensure that each release is compatible with public safety.Each Parole Board member has an independent vote with unique reasoning as to why they vote to grant or not grant a case.The Board takes many factors into consideration when voting a case. These factors include, but are not limited to: criminal history, victim input, age at time of offense, institutional adjustment, medical/mental health, pre-sentence report and sentencing information, time served, home plan, offender support, offender opposition, and risk assessment. Every case is unique with its own individual set of circumstances and each case must be viewed comprehensively.”