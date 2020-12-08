State Farm agent’s office again giving back to kids in Charlottesville during holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - State Farm Agent Hunter Wyant’s office is getting into the holiday spirit by collecting toys for children in the Charlottesville area.
Wyant’s office says it has been collecting toys during this time of year and donating them to kids for more than a decade.
“We take them out to the communities right around our office in downtown Charlottesville. So the communities right off of Fifth Street, Main Street, in that area,” owner Hunter Wyant said.
Wyant says the office has already collected around 300 toys but he hopes to reach 1,000 donations before December 18.
You can drop off toy donations at the downtown office located at 253 Ridge McIntire Road.
