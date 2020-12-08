Feeding Fluvanna present check to food pantry

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Feeding Fluvanna organization presented a check Tuesday, December 8, from community churches and neighbors of Fluvanna County to the Fluvanna Christian Service Society Food Pantry (FCSS).
A check for $10,176 and more than 4,000 pounds of food were given to the pantry in the collaborative effort.
Feeding Fluvanna consists of more than five congregations this year and has been donating food and monetary help to the food panty for several years. Organizers say this was an important year to give.
“As different things pop up from one year to the next, and of course this year it’s COVID-19 and a lot of people lost their jobs and so forth that just adds to the challenge of keeping food on the table,” Paul Crowther, a member of Feeding Fluvanna, said.
The FCSS/MACCA food pantry Is located in the Carysbrook Center in Fluvanna County, and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.