Church members file suit against Governor Ralph Northam

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Three people who go to church in Culpeper County filed a lawsuit against Governor Ralph Northam over COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.
As COVID-19 cases rose in the commonwealth Gov. Northam restricted the maximum number of people in gatherings to 25, but the restriction does not apply schools or workplaces like grocery stores or hospitals.
One of the plaintiffs is a nurse and an essential worker who says she feels church gatherings should be considered essential.
Four people in Madison County recently filed a similar lawsuit.
