Charlottesville coding academy raffling PlayStation 5 to help families this holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Charlottesville programming and coding academy for Black and brown children in the area is raffling off a PlayStation 5 for a good cause.
We Code, Too, which aims to diversify the tech industry, is raffling off the gaming system to help families in the Charlottesville area. Each ticket cost $40, and 100% of proceeds are going to those in need this holiday season.
“It’s an opportunity for us to be able to give back to the community. We know with COVID-19 and the job situation, for some people and some families, it’s a tough time for some folks, and we know how hot the PS5 is,“ Wes Bellamy, who is spearheading the raffle, said.
The drawing will be held on Saturday, December 19. Click here to buy a ticket.
