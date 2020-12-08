C-Ville Supper Club launches local meal kit option

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new meal subscription service is available now from a Charlottesville restaurant group.
The C-Ville Supper Club - from the owners of Bizou, Bang, Luce, and The Space Downtown - offers ready-to-eat meals for four. The club says combining ease and nutrition is the goal of the program.
“We’ve got homemade bread. We’ve got desserts. You can feel really good knowing that it’s going to be nutritious, we’ve really kept our eye on that part of it,” Bizou General Manager Rachel Gendreau said. “You’re supporting the businesses that you hope were going to come out on the other side after pandemic times are over.”
The service also offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The meals are ready-to-eat, no prep required, and will come with reheating instructions.
