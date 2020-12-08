Beautiful late fall day

Temperatures rise

By David Rogers | December 8, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 12:31 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will dominate our current weather pattern over the next few days. A northwest wind will keep our conditions below normal for the remainder of the day. We’ll have a mix of clouds & sunshine Wednesday with more seasonal temperatures. Each day temperatures will warm to above normal levels. We’ll be tracking some west coast energy that will bring showers late Saturday into Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday: mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60

Saturday; Partly sunny, late showers, High; around 60,,,Low mid 40s

Sunday; Early showers, clearing, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low30s

