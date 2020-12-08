Albemarle supervisors and planners hold joint work session on housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle supervisors and the planning commission held a joint work session on the county’s housing policy Tuesday night.
Each supervisor and planner weighed in on the county’s 6-year plan to improve affordable housing.
Several changes to the policy are being proposed, such as a sustainable housing trust fund and increasing the mandatory percentage of affordable units for developers.
Supervisors and planners agree that long term, sustainable home ownership is important for the community and the economy.
“We know that work force housing is desperately needed in this community,” Albemarle Supervisor Diantha McKeel said. “And from an economic development perspective, when folks are able to live in our community and work in our community, they spend money in this community.”
The Board of Supervisors next meeting is set for December 16th.
