Albemarle County Schools move to all-virtual model starting next week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools are moving back to an all-virtual model starting next week.
In a press release, ACPS superintendent, Dr. Matthew Haas, said he is taking this action due to “recent reports of increases in COVID-19 illness around the country and in Virginia following the Thanksgiving holiday. Closing schools to in-person instruction one week before and one week after the upcoming holidays is an additional step in the division’s health strategies for keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic.”
“The encouraging news is that our employees and students have been exceptionally committed to keeping our schools, offices and workplaces safe during the pandemic,” Haas said in the release. “As the result of following our health mitigation strategies and practices, there is no evidence of any transmission of the COVID-19 virus on school property. We want to take every advance step possible to protect our students, staff and their families,” he added.
Albemarle County Public Schools will reverts to phase one beginning Monday, December 14. In-person learning as part of phase three will resume after the holidays, on January 11.
“A move to Stage 1 for the holiday period increases our ability to return to Stage 3 more fully staffed and with all eligible students back in school beginning January 11,” Haas said.
