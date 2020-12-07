A wintry start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our south is spreading light snow showers across the region. Little or no accumulation is expected, however, a few slick spots on roadways are possible. Conditions will begin to dry later this morning, with a breaks of sunshine before sun set. Temperatures will remain below normal for the start of the week,, followed by warming conditions starting by Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Morning rain & snow showers, High: low 40s
Tonight: " Cuddle Alert “, partly cloudy and cold, Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny , & chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30′s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High”mid 50s...Low: around 30
