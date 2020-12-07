VDH announces reduced quarantine guidelines and new contact tracing prioritization

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Department of Health Monday put out some new guidelines for quarantine and contact tracing.
While VDH still suggests a 14-day period of quarantine after exposure, it now says people without symptoms may stop quarantining after 10 days without testing. They may also stop after day seven with a negative PCR or antigen test performed on or after day five.
These recommendations do not apply to healthcare workers and healthcare facilities.
VDH also announced new contact tracing prioritization because of substantial levels of community transmission. That includes focusing on those living or working in congregate living facilities such as prisons or nursing homes.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.