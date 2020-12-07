TJHD: some outdoor dining tents face same COVID-19 regulations as indoor dining

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurants have relied on outdoor seating during the pandemic as a way for guests to safely distance while still supporting the businesses they love. But when that outdoor seating becomes less open to the air, the Thomas Jefferson Health District says extra measures are required.
As the weather gets colder, and canopies and tents spring up over outdoor seating, there are extra steps restaurants will have to take to stay in line with safety regulations.
“As soon as several walls go up, we’re considering those indoor seating,” TJHD Environmental Health Specialist Eric Myers said.
Outdoor seating was a life saver for restaurants in Charlottesville and beyond in the early days of the pandemic. Cold weather is already forcing some restaurants to shelve those plans, like The Lot at Bizou.
“It was, you know, a nice shade when it was hot, and if it was rainy or stormy then we were still able to see the tremendous number of people with social distancing in place,” Bizou General Manager Rachel Gendreau said.
However, The Lot is now closed. Gendreau says it’s not feasible for the restaurant to leave it up, citing the price with diminishing returns as the weather gets cooler. The restaurant is still accepting guests in its front patio, where they have heaters set up, but are not bringing customers into the restaurant.
Laura Price, general manager at Bang, says their tent is still open for business. It’s essential for the restaurant, as they are also not allowing indoor dining, Price said. “Since it’s gotten colder, the tent option doesn’t work as well in all of our areas, but we’re still using it at Bang.”
The TJHD says those tents have to follow the stricter rules set for indoor dining. The same rules that apply to the permanent walls of the restaurant also apply to the temporary ones, too.
“Customers need to wear face coverings if they’re not eating or drinking. Forward-facing food service staff would need to have the face coverings when interacting with the public. The social distancing between seats would be the same as if they were, you know, indoors,” Myers explained.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District says the increased airflow is also key to ensuring that customers outdoor stay safe.
“Common sense would lead. If it’s poor airflow, you might have a higher load viral load in the air,” Myers said.
That’s something Price says they’re already implementing at Bang, where they are mixing heaters and fans to keep the air moving without the environment getting uncomfortable for customers.
“We have heaters,” she explained. “The biggest thing is just making sure there’s lots of airflow so we’re keeping everybody safe, and keeping it warm, and just doing what we can.”
