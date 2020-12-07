‘This was a very targeted, horrendous murder’: Brunswick man killed after ambush by 3 masked men

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Family and friends of a Brunswick County man are demanding justice after authorities say the 60-year-old was ambushed outside his home and then shot to death.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 4 to a home in the 22000 block of Governor Harrison Parkway (Highway 58) near the Brunswick/Greensville county line for an unresponsive man.
There, first responders found Shawn David Livingston inside his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was declared dead at the scene.
“I’ve been emotional since I heard about it,” said Derrick Lowe, a friend. Lowe said in addition to working at Georgia Pacific in Emporia, Livingston also cut hair at T&T’s Barber Shop.
“We were buddies,” Lowe said. “He cut my hair, and as you can see, I need my hair cut and I’m missing my buddy, man.”
Lowe said he got a phone call about Livingston’s death, but did not believe it until he went on social media.
On Saturday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted about the 60-year-old’s murder accompanied by a 13 second video captured from a surveillance camera outside Livingston’s home.
“He was helpless,” Lowe said. “It hurt to see that happen to him... the time, he had to have been going to work when they got him.”
“Mr. Livingston was fearful of his life based on the things that were taking place outside on video,” said Sheriff Brian Roberts.
Based on the video’s timestamp, around 6:10 a.m. on Friday, Sheriff Roberts said three masked men walked from the wood line on Livingston’s property and surrounded him at his car.
“All three were wearing ski masks, all their eyes were out,” Roberts said. “It appears that two of them had on gloves, one did not; it appears two of them had guns, at least obvious and in plain view in the video.”
While the 13 seconds show a chilling encounter, Roberts said what is not shown is an assault outside followed by Livingston being forced into his home at gunpoint.
“It appears a pretty violent struggle took place, and in the end, he was shot multiple times,” Roberts said.
“They didn’t have to kill him,” Lowe added.
Livingston’s brother made the horrifying discovery Friday night when he went to check on him.
Investigators believe drug distribution may have had an influence on this case, but Sheriff Roberts said Livingston was never on their radar for anything.
“This was a very targeted, horrendous murder; very targeted, a very isolated one we believe,” he added.
Throughout this murder investigation, detectives discovered Livingston may have been a victim of a burglary back in October, but never reported it. Following that alleged burglary, Roberts said the surveillance system was purchased.
“Potentially, it’s alleged, that the two were intertwined with the same suspects for some of the same reasonings,” he added.
The sheriff added there is no threat to the immediate community and investigators have a good idea of the people responsible.
“I would guess we’ve fielded over 100 phone calls, direct messages, emails and different means, which is wonderful,” Roberts said. “Overwhelmingly there’s an overwhelming consensus of who the suspects are, which wonderful, that kind of outpouring from the community.”
However, more information is needed to allow investigators to move forward with making any arrests.
“I want to make sure when I arrest them, I’m going to convict them and send them away for the applicable crime,” Roberts said. “This crime is a gruesome murder, it’s going to be life in prison if not a death penalty crime. So, when you have a crime of that magnitude you want to make sure you have your ducks in a row, and we just want to line up a few more ducks.”
Livingston’s death marks the fourth murder in Brunswick County since Roberts became Sheriff.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond will be conducting an autopsy.
Police are asking that anyone who recognizes the individuals or has any information regarding this case contacts the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or Crime Solver’s at (434) 848-2336.
A reward of up to $1000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for this crime.
