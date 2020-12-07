Region Ten offering same-day access appointments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Region Ten was unable to continue same-day access appointments when the coronavirus pandemic began, but that has now changed.
The mental health service in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County offices are now offering same-day access appointments again.
Recently, Region Ten has been experiencing an uptick in crisis calls, and now people will be able to speak with a counselor sooner rather than later.
“When you are experiencing a mental health or substance use or developmental disability concern, it’s really important to try to access that support in a timely manner,” Region Ten Community Relations Coordinator Joanna Jennings said.
Folks in Nelson, Louisa, Fluvanna, or Greene county can their Region Ten county clinic to schedule an intake appointment. You can visit RegionTen.org for more information on services being offered.
Region Ten Locality Crisis Numbers:
- Charlottesville & Albemarle: (434) 972-1800
- Greene: (434) 481-3890
- Fluvanna: (434) 589-8276
- Louisa: 540-967-2880
- Nelson: (434) 263-4889
