Gearharts see online chocolate orders soar amid holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of Charlottesville’s sweetest businesses is hopping right now, filling orders for fine chocolate.
Gearharts is shipping out more than 450 orders of chocolate a day. Owner Tim Gearhart says overall sales have been down a bit due to the pandemic, but online orders have risen sharply.
“The holidays, Christmas, New Years, Thanksgiving is the best time of year for us,” he said. “We not only depend on it a little bit, also we can’t help but remember all of the people that are receiving our gifts from somebody else and how much that means.”
You may want to get your orders in early. Gearharts is shipping all the way up until the weekend of December 19.
