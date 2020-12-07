Clearing & colder

Gradual warming trend

By David Rogers | December 7, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 12:28 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure that was responsible for morning snow showers is moving away. Meanwhile high pressure is now building in. Clearing skies and northern wind is expected to keep temperatures below normal through Tuesday. However, as high pressure drifts east a more westerly flow will begin to warm conditions by mid-week. Our next chance for rain will be late Saturday into Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & colder, High: low 40s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.