Clearing & colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure that was responsible for morning snow showers is moving away. Meanwhile high pressure is now building in. Clearing skies and northern wind is expected to keep temperatures below normal through Tuesday. However, as high pressure drifts east a more westerly flow will begin to warm conditions by mid-week. Our next chance for rain will be late Saturday into Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & colder, High: low 40s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30
